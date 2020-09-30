Nigeria @60: Abdulsalami Abubakar tasks Nigerians on discipline, patriotism

Former Military Head of State,Abdul Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be patriotic and disciplined so that the country can have meaningful development.

Abubakar made the call while addressing newsmen ahead of the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that for the country to attain greatness, all hands must be on deck and Nigerians must contribute their own quota in governance.

“For Nigeria to attain greatness, we must become a disciplined society. It is unfortunate that there is still indiscipline in the country. People don’t obey rules and regulations set by the government.