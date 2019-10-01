Nigeria @59: NUT urges government not to make education sector dumping ground

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers on Tuesday urged the government at all levels to avoid making education sector a dumping ground for those who were not knowledgeable in education development.

The union’s Chairman, Mr Adedoyin Adesina, gave the advise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary in Lagos.Adesina expressed disappointment that teaching job was always the last resort for those looking for employement and they rarely know how to educate students in the country.

“Due to lack of jobs in the country, most people apply for teaching, all these things are affecting education development.“Nobody that has no education profession background should be thrown into the classroom“Education profession requires knowledge, skills and proper planning before you can start teaching.

“For instance, I went through all education process before I became a teacher, government should avoid using teaching job as dumping ground for anybody,” he said.According to him, it should be mandatory from December 2019, for teachers to write examination before they could be given licence to teach in any school.Adesina said it was not going to be the normal teaching business, as effort was on ground to streamline education development and performance to meet a standard level in the country.

He said: “Nigeria at 59 versus education development is dancing at a point because Nigeria has not got it right on education system.“Until we start to adhere strictly to the project proposition of UNESCO standard level of between 60 per cent and 90 per cent, we will not go anywhere.

“We still have serious shortage of manpower, lately they introduced the new 49 subjects to schools which means the few teachers will be teaching those subjects.”Adesina also said that technology advancement such as laptop and phones were also affecting education development because most of the students do not use it positively.

The NUT chairman said the main reason many students and youths were involved in cybercrime now was due to access to technology and societal problems.He explained that parents were not also helping the education system and were finding it difficult to participate because their children had access to free education.“In those days, parents were involved in their children’s education by going through their children’s books, bags and anything that involves education activities.

“Parents should know that education starts from the home, they should assist the teachers by imbuing discipline and good morals in their children,” he said.Adesina noted that the union also discovered that some teachers were not dedicated to their duties due to personal reasons and subjects burden to teach students, especially among female teachers.

“It is not an excuse for improper attitude and neglect to do their work, I urge the teachers to be hardworking and zealous with their duties.“Schools in riverine areas in Lagos are getting support from the government by providing boat to transport teachers to Takwa Bay but it may not be enough.“Our teachers in riverine areas have not been given their allowances for sometime now, in terms of infrastructure, Lagos is trying but it is not enough yet,” he said. (NAN)