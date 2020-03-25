Niger youths want FG, state govts to flush out bandits from LG

Concerned Shiroro Youths in Niger on Wednesday, urged the Federal and State Governments to beef up security in Shiroro local government area of the state.

Malam Bello Ibrahim, Co-convener Concerned Shiroro Youths, made this known while briefing newsmen in Minna.

Bello said that the measure would checkmate the activities of the suspected bandits.

“The insecurity in Shiroro Local government area has taken a new dimension. The criminals are now emboldened and there is palpable fear across the local government.

“Until peace is restored to our communities, our sentiment will remain that the government is not doing enough,” he said.

Bello said that no group of criminals can be bigger and better equipped than the government, hence the need to step up security measures in the area.

“The federal and state governments should take deliberate and decisive actions aimed at flushing out criminals from their hideouts, as well as restore security that will guarantee peace and order in the affected communities,” he said.

He said that from December 2019 to March, 41 communities in Shiroro local government area have been under the siege of the suspected bandits.

The group leader said that insecurity in the area has been a serious challenge as the suspects kidnap and demand for ransom.

“The bandits rape, kill, maim, steal, rustle animals and carry out other criminal activities unchallenged. The threat is still visible as Galadima Kogo was attacked on March 22.

“During the attack scores of military and police personnel, three civilians were killed, while some persons were kidnapped and cattle rustled,” he said. (NAN)