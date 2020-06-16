Niger youths urge FG to tackle bandits, kidnappers

Share the news













A coalition of youth organisations under the aegies of “Concern Nigerlites” on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in Minna to draw government’s attention to the activities of armed bandits and kidnappers.

The protest, which was led by Yakubu Garba, Chairman of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, started from the Central Mosque and ended at the Emir’s palace in Minna.

At the palace, the group presented a letter in which it urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Bello to “do everything possible” to rid the state of criminal elements.

In his remarks, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago, stressed the need for them to be patient as both the federal and state governments were doing their best to tackle the problem of insecurity.

Bahago particularly commended them for the peaceful nature of the protest, saying that government was determined to end insecurity to ensure the success of its food security programme in Nigeria.

The Emir promised to convey their message to the relevant authority and urged them to continue to support government’s policies and programmes for the general benefit.

Garba, in his remarks, said he led the protest to ensure that it did not degenerate to violence which could hurt the genuine interest of the worried youths.

“The youths are worried and genuinely want to remind governments to rise to the challenges of safeguarding lives and properties of its people. I did not want miscreants to destroy that noble intention,” he said.

Garba charged politicians to show more commitment to tackling the nation’s security issues.

Convener of the protest, Mr Mohd Bello, reminded government of the consequences of allowing the security problems to degenerate and cause food shortages and humanitarian crisis, among others.

The youths, who turned out in large numbers, wore black T-shirts with various inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read “There is no security in Rafi, Munya, Shiroro, Mashegu LGs”, “Our mothers and sisters are being raped”, ”Enough of incessant killings”, and “Armed bandits have taken over our farm lands”.

NAN also reports that the protest ended peacefully. (NAN)

Related