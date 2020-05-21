Niger water board becomes autonomous

Share the news













By Tina George, Minna

The Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has signed into law a bill to make the state water board autonomous.

The bill, which will establish the Niger state Water Board into the Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasara Dan-Malam said, was signed into law during the weekly State Executive Council Meeting.

Briefing newsmen in Minna, Dan-Malam explained that the essence of the water and sewage corporation law is to achieve a developed water system in the State with the establishment of an independent.

He said that the Corporation would be autonomous and commercially viable ensuring that the people in the state have safe and clean drinking water.

The establishment of the Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation is the climax of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sponsored Effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) program that seeks to give access to potable water to 1,500 in six states in Nigeria including Niger.

