Niger urges Northern states to embrace Ruga settlements

By Tina George, Minna

Niger state government has called on the northern state governments to accept the development of Ruga Settlements in their states in order to stop the continuous farmers/herders crisis.

The Secretary to the Niger state Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane made this call while speaking to newsmen about Ruga Settlement on Monday.

According to him, the North is one of the regions in the country with the largest landmass which are mostly undeveloped adding that these landmasses can be developed into becoming grazing reserves.

Matane said the development of grazing reserves in Northern nigeria will act as a buffer to the crisis in the country.

“If the northern states can develop their grazing reserves and build the infrastructures, the pastoralists will not need to go south wards because they will have enough pasture and Water they can use and need.

“The north is the only area of Nigeria that has large lands that can be overlooked into pasture and which would create a buffer to reduce the crisis. Unless we deliberately develop these grazing reserves, we will continue to have this crisis.”

Matane further expressed the readiness of the state government to use its 43,000 hectares Bobi Grazing Reserves to spearhead the Ruga Settlement project in the nation.

The SSG said that the provision and concentration of services in these grazing reserves would make the pastoralists to see reason why they need to settle in one place.

“The escalated conflict among herdsmen and farmers is because of lack of access to water and pasture which these grazing reserves seek to address. Once it is developed that these pastoralists can get their natural resources in one place, they will see the wisdom of settling down because they will have access to pasture and Water. ”

