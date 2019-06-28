Niger Tribunal: Sani-Bello fails to appear, as Counsel closes case

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello on Friday failed to appear before the Governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Minna as assured by his Lead Counsel, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa.

It would be noted that on Thursday, the Lead Counsel, Okutepa explained after petitioners, Umar Mohammed Nasko and the PDP closed their case, that he would bring his clients, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the APC to court on Friday.

He had said that he would present his clients to show that they have nothing to hide.

The PDP candidate in the March governorship election in the state, Umar Nasko, had dragged the APC candidate, Abubakar Bello and his deputy, Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal for allegedly presenting forged academic and birth certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Expectation for the appearance of the Governor was high as the court was filled to the brim, and leaving no room for movement.

People started arriving in court as early as 8 am but left while the case was ongoing, disappointed over the inability of the governor to turn up.

Giving reason for the absence of the Governor, Okutepa said he was no longer calling any witness, emphasizing that there was no need to call any witness.

According to him, having thoroughly reviewed evidence presented by the petitioners and exhibits he tendered through PW1 during cross-examination, there was no need for him to call any witness, adding that they were closing the case.

“The first respondent has waived the right to call our witness because there is nothing to call witness for and so we close our case,” the Counsel told the Tribunal.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, John Igboji adjourned until June 29 for ruling on the admissibility of some documents sought by the counsel to the APC, J.J Usman to tender in evidence, a move which was objected to by the petitioners’ counsel.

