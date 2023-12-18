Niger trains facilitators to enroll 219,125 national safety nets beneficiaries

The National Cash Transfer Unit in Niger says it has trained 333 facilitators to enroll 219,125 beneficiaries of National Social Safety Nets Project Scale-Up (NASSP2-SU) in the state.

The Head of the unit in the state, Suleiman Kpange, disclosed this during the one-day step down training of the implementation of NASSP2-SU in Minna on Monday.

He said that NASSP2-SU had three components, such as Economic Shock Response (ESR-CT) Rural, Economic Shock Response (ESR-CT) Urban and Extended Regular (ER-CT) for existing cash transfer beneficiaries.

Kpange said that beneficiaries of ESR-CT were selected from the National Social Register and Rapid Respond Register while ER-CT are existing beneficiaries in the NBR.

He said the purpose of the training was to equip the facilitators with the basic skills and techniques on how to enroll the beneficiaries of both ESR-CT and ER-CT.

Kpange warned those with the plan to indulge in untoward activities to have a rethink, saying thag the programme had zero tolerance for fraud.

According to him, any officer found wanting would be decisively dealt with.

In a remark, Hajiya Hauwa Bako, the Focal Person and Special Adviser to Gov. Umaru Bago on National Social Investment Programme, advised the facilitators to be diligent in their duties.

“You should be very diligent and not make mistakes of repeating names, concentrate well, concentrate and learn what you will be taught here today,” Bako said.

She said that NASSP2-SU programme was in line with Bago’s agenda of ensuring the welfare of the citizens and urged the trainees to ensure smooth implementation of the project in order to attract the governor’s attention. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya

