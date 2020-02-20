Niger to re-introduce monthly environmental sanitation

The Niger government on Thursday said that it would inaugurate monthly environmental sanitation to keep the state clean and healthy on February 29.

Mr Mohammed Zakari, the state Commissioner for Health made this known during a press briefing in Minna.

“We have concluded arrangements to re-introduce the monthly environmental sanitation exercise to keep Niger state clean and safe,” he said.

Zakari said that after the kick off, the exercise would be subsequently held between 7am and 10am every last Saturday of the month.

He said that there would be restriction of vehicular movement and others during the period unless persons on essential duties.

The commissioner said that government had signed a Memoranda of Understanding with a refuse recycling company in Ghana to establish a recycling plant in the state.

“The idea is to ensure that we manage our waste properly,” he said.

Zakari said that the plant, when established would increase revenue for the government and employ 20,000 youths in the state. NAN