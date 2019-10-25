Niger teachers adopt abolition of corporal punishment in schools

Head Teachers from public and private primary schools in Niger on Friday adopted the abolition of corporal punishment in schools across the state.

The teachers made this known during a one day stakeholders sensitisation on the dissemination of findings of the UNICEF on School Related Gender Based Violence.

The 210 head teachers were drawn from 210 primary schools from six Local Government Areas of Agaie, Gbako, Mariga, Mashegu, Munya and Rafi.

Hajiya Maimuna Ibrahim, head teacher, Shabawoshi Primary School, Agaie said that they were brainstorming on the dangers of corporal punishment in schools, how to eliminate it and how to proffer solution to it.

“We have learnt that corporal punishment is bad, sometimes the fear of corporal punishment prevent our children from going to school.

“It is also limiting enrollment of school children, especially the girl child,” she said.

Ibrahim said that she would convene a stakeholders meeting involving teachers, parents, guardians and community leaders to inform them on the issue.

She recommended that a pupil who disobeyed school rules and regulations should be corrected and made to stand up in class for some minutes instead of corporal punishment.

The Head Teacher said that there was need to caution pupils and advise them when they are found wanting and also find out the root cause.

Similarly, Mr Sunday Manu, Head Teacher, Jaifulu Primary School in Sarkin-pawa said that they have been sensitised on abolishment of corporal punishment in both public and private schools in the state.

“We have just adopted a circular abolishing corporal punishment in our public and private schools today,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Hadiza Umar, UNICEF Consultant, said that corporal punishment disrupts learning environment and makes the children to stay away from school.

Umar recommended domestication of the Child Rights Act in Northern states of the country to tackle the issue.

Also, Mr George Songu, UNICEF Consultant said that the North has highest figure out of the 13.5 million out-of-school children across the country.

Songu said that there was need to punish a child without abusing him or her physically, mentally and emotionally.

The circular signed by Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, reads;

”This is to inform you that the attention of the ministry has been drawn to the continuous perpetration and administration of corporal punishment in public and private schools across the state.

”This has been so even when the ministry prohibits the act.

”Let me remind you that the Child Rights Act, Article II states that every child is “entitled to respect for the dignity of his person” and that no child shall “be subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

”Arising from the above, therefore, you have been directed to take this message across to all the principals, head teachers and teachers of public and private schools under you and to henceforth discontinue the practice of administering corporal punishment in schools.

”I am to add that any defaulting principal, head teacher and teacher who is caught perpetrating corporal punishment, shall be appropriately sanctioned.” (NAN)