Niger Tanker Explosion: Shettima commiserates with families of victims



Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commiserated with families of victims of fuel tanker explosion that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger State.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commiserated with families of victims of fuel tanker explosion that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger State.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stanley Nkwocha on Sunday in Abuja, Shettima assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences.

The Vice-President, who expressed dismay at the devastating tanker explosion, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as the government and people of the state.

NAN reports that the Vice-President’s message follows President Bola Tinubu’s earlier directive for immediate medical assistance to survivors and the implementation of stricter safety protocols along major highways.

The incident, which occurred when a fuel-laden tanker en route from Kaduna to Gwagwalada overturned at Dikko Junction, had prompted the federal government to announce a comprehensive review of transportation safety measures.

The President had also tasked the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch an immediate nationwide awareness campaign on the dangers of approaching accident scenes involving fuel tankers. (NAN)

