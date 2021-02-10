The Niger State Universal Basic Education (NSUBEB) on Wednesday in Minna partnered the Universal Learning Solutions Initiative(ULS), a non-profit organisation, to train 2,625 teachers and 50 government officials on Jolly Phonics literacy teaching methodology.

Mr Vic Poluektoff, the Senior Project Manager of ULS, said that the training was to equip teachers with the expertise and tools.

He said that the methods were “to enable them to improve on reading and writing skills in English of Early Childcare Development (ECCD) for primary one to three pupils in government schools across the state.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day training was for 750 teachers of Early Childcare Development (ECCD), 1,875 primary one to three teachers and 50 officials across Minna, Mokwa, Kontagora, Bida, Agaie and Suleja centres.

NAN also reports that Jolly Phonics is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses the synthetic phonics literacy teaching methodology introduced in the state in 2017 under Teacher Professional Development initiative.

Poluektoff said that the teachers, selected from 25 local government education authorities (LGEAs) were being trained in specialist literacy teaching practices called ‘synthetic phonics’.

He said that the synthetic phonics had been recommended by governments around the world because of the way it provides children with the skills needed to read and write.

“I will particularly like to thank the Executive Chairman of Niger SUBEB, Dr Isa Adamu, and the rest of NSUBEB Team for their wisdom, strength and initiative in inviting us to work in the state to give the children a brighter future,” he said.

Earlier, the ULS Projects’ Director, Dr Louise Gittins, said that the Jolly Phonics project was well embedded in the hearts and minds of the teachers in the state.