Niger State partners German firm to establish groundbreaking farm estate

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sun Farming, a renowned German agricultural firm, to establish a groundbreaking farm estate in the state.

Bago, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said the collaborative effort is set to materialise in the creation of a cutting-edge Comprehensive Farm Estate within the state.

He said the agreement outlined the establishment of a multifaceted Farm estate covering various crucial domains.

Bago emphasised that the project transcended conventional farming by incorporating educational elements.

He said the farm estate was poised to become a knowledge hub, providing training and resources to promote agricultural expertise and sustainable practices.

“Among the key features, a central crossing centre is slated to be an integral component, facilitating the assimilation of newcomers into the agricultural community.

“Moreover, the envisioned farm estate places a strong emphasis on energy sustainability, with plans to integrate renewable energy sources to power its operations.“

Bago underscored the strategic focus on food security, emphasizing the initiative’s commitment to local production and distribution.

He said that the proposed farm estate was aimed at contributing significantly to ensuring a stable and secure local food supply.

He said, “The collaboration signifies a forward-thinking approach towards agriculture, blending international expertise with local objectives, ultimately aiming for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future in Niger State.”

By Femi Ogunshola

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

