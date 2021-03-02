Niger State mourns Emir of Kagara

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Ahmed Matane has described the death of Malam Salihu Tanko, the Emir of Kagara on Tuesday, in Rafi Local Government Area of the state as saddening.

The traditional ruler died in the early hours of Tuesday in Minna after a protracted illness.

Matane described the late Emir as a bridge-builder who reached across ethnic, cultural, and religious divides to promote peace and unity not only in his domain but the state as a whole.