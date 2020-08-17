Niger State, Indonesia explore mutual business partnership opportunities

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello alongside his entourage, visited Indonesian Embassy in Abuja with a mission to explore business opportunities and further talks on possible collaboration with the private sector in agriculture and mining industries.



Gov. Sani Bello invited Indonesian businesses to take the initiative in collaboration with local companies using the public-private partnership (PPP) model to specifically develop palm oil industry, livestock, fisheries, mining, and other agriculture industries in the state.



The governor persuaded the Indonesian Ambassador, Usra Hendra Harahap, that his administration will give full support to Indonesian businesses for the realization of this initiative. He believes that Indonesian expertise and technological know-how in agriculture will benefit the development of palm oil sector in Nigeria. Nigeria, he further emphasised, is a big market for Indonesia, and such collaboration will enhance and strengthen bilateral relationships between both countries.



As a mark of commitment, Gov. Bello also brought 2 (two) major local companies i.e. Adaminna Farms and Nicert that are ready to partner with Indonesian businesses.



He also said there is about 30.000 hectares of land specifically designated for livestock that will help boost the production of cattle with a target of up to 7 million cows in 2020. For this, Niger State has been working with countries like Pakistan, Brazil, and South Africa. Yet, Gov. Sani Bello said he welcomes any collaboration with Indonesia since it is also well known for its advanced technology in the production of animal vaccines.

Niger State with its vast arable land offers ample opportunities for trade and investment. Its rich natural resources and a lot of potentials are yet to be fully explored, and Ambassador Harahap is convinced that the visit has opened opportunities for Indonesian companies as it demonstrates willingness and commitment by the administration to build a relationship and do business with Indonesia.





Sani Bello formally invited Ambassador Harahap to make an official visit to Niger State to witness firsthand the opportunities for further collaboration.