Niger State Govt working to flush out bandits, criminal elements – Commissioner

December 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Niger Government has restated its commitment to flush out bandits and criminal elements in the State.

Mr Emmanuel Umar, the Commissioner Local Government and Internal Security, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a meeting with the assembly Committee Local Government.

”Government is working increasing support to law enforcement agencies and conventional security organisations to mitigate against banditry activities ongoing.

”I can assure you that efforts are to flush out these bandits and criminal elements out the as as mitigate their activities. (NAN)

