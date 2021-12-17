Niger State Govt working to flush out bandits, criminal elements – Commissioner

The Niger Government has restated its commitment to flush out bandits and other criminal elements in the State.

Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner of Local Government and Internal Security, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after a meeting with the state assembly Committee on Local Government.

”Government is working towards increasing support to law enforcement agencies and conventional security organisations to mitigate against banditry activities ongoing.

”I can assure you that efforts are on to flush out these bandits and criminal elements out of the state as well as mitigate their activities. (NAN)

