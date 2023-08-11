Niger State Govt signs contract agreement for construction of 556km of roads

By Chimezie Godfrey

Niger State Government has signed a contract agreement with a private consultancy firm, BENIJ Nigeria Limited to provide consultancy services to the State Government for the construction of 556km of roads earmarked for construction across the State.

The signing of the agreement which took place at the Niger State Government Lodge, Abuja, was in line with the Urban renewal policy of Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago led administration.

Governor Umaru Bago decried the infrastructural deficit especially roads in the State said, his administration is poised to significantly turn around the situation for the good of the people.

He expressed optimism that the roads when completed will attract investors and make business easy for them.

The Governor explained that engaging the services of the consultancy firm was to ensure quality control and value for money hence the engagement of the services of the consulting firm

He said more road projects are expected to be carried out pointing out that this is the first phase of the projects.

The Lead Consultant, BENIJ Nigeria Limited, Olatunji Ajayi re-assured Niger State Government of its full fledged support in providing the much needed expertise that will ensure quality is attained.

The Consultancy Firm is to come up with detailed design of the projects within five weeks.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Hassan Etsu signed on behalf of the Niger state government while the Lead Consultant, BENIJ Nigeria Limited, Olatunji Ajayi signed for the firm.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

