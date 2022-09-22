Niger State Govt resumes contributory pension scheme – SSG

By Aminu Garko

The Niger State Government has concluded arrangement to resume the contributory pension scheme, the Secretary to state government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane has said.

Matane made this known while addressing newsmen in Minna on Thursday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government stopped participating in April, 2015 when it was identified by the civil servants that the state government was not playing its part.Matane said already, a meeting to that effect has been held between representatives of the state government, critical stakeholders and organised labour to sort out the grey areas and ensure smooth resumption.”

The contributory pension scheme was suspended following the withdrawal of organised labour after alleging that the fund was previously mismanaged.”The Niger government has reviewed upward its pension contribution from 7,5 five per cent to 10.5 per cent, while Civil Servants are expected to contribute 7.5 per cent.”Though there are some pending issues ranging from unpaid gratuities and pension arrears, we still have some money contributed by Niger state government with the Pensions Board for necessary action,” he said.

On reforms brought to the board, the SSG said there is a law establishing local government and state pensions boards with required personnel and structure for optimal performance.Matane assured the workers of the government’s readiness to reduce the sufferings of its retirees through prompt payment of their entitlements inspite of limited resources at its dismissal.He however added that Niger state is up to date in the payment of monthly pension.( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

