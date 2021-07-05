Niger state commissioner inspects electrification projects of 12 communities

 The Niger State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mamman Musa on Monday said electricity projects were vital to the economic development of the benefiting communities in the State.

Musa speaking during the inspection of electrification projects of 12 communities in Lapai Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects were being carried out by Electricity Development (EPD) in Kuchi, Gbami, Favu, Dagbaje, Abugi, Gupa, Alaba, Emirokpa, Chepa, Pelemi, Jankara and Gbedu communities.

The commissioner said that the projects were to provide electricity for the communities to explore agricultural potential in the areas.

He said that the Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello to improving and enhancing the state economy through electricity supply in rural communities.

Musa said that the projects would be commissioned as soon as it certified and connected by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company ().

The Project Manager of EPD, Mr Shuaibu Abubakar, said  that the projects consisted of seven transformers connected to 33KVA lines based on inter-township connection (ITC). (NAN)

