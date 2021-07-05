Niger state commissioner inspects electrification projects of 12 communities

The Niger State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mamman Musa on Monday said electricity projects were vital to the economic development of the benefiting communities in the State.

Musa was speaking during the inspection of electrification projects of 12 communities in Lapai Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects were being carried out by Electricity Power Development (EPD) in Kuchi, Gbami, Favu, Dagbaje, Abugi, Gupa, Alaba, Emirokpa, Chepa, Pelemi, Jankara and Gbedu communities.

The commissioner said that the projects were to provide electricity for the communities to explore full agricultural potential in the areas.

He said that the Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello was committed to improving and enhancing the state economy through electricity supply in rural communities.

Musa said that the projects would be commissioned as soon as it was certified and connected by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The Project Manager of EPD, Mr Shuaibu Abubakar, said that the projects consisted of seven transformers connected to 33KVA lines based on inter-township connection (ITC). (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...