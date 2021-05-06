Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says his government is beefing up local security outfits in the state to compliment the efforts of conventional security agents in tackling the insecurity in some parts of the State.

Governor Sani Bello stated this while briefing Journalists on some security efforts after he interacted with some community leaders and the new General Officer Commanding (,GOC), 1 Mechanized Division, Nigeria Army, Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello and the GOC haven analysed the security situation in the state came up with necessary plans and strategies on how to tackle the security challenges.

The Governor noted that the local security outfits have been overstretched and overwhelmed, hence the need to strengthen them to compliment the efforts of the conventional security agents.

“The local security agencies as it were in the past were understaffed and overstretched because of the size of the state and manpower deficit”, he said.

He said from his discussions with the GOC, they have agreed to provide more men and equipment to support the effort of the local security agencies.

The Governor said with all indication and assurance the GOC gave, the situation will normalize very soon.

On support received so far from the Federal Government, he said, “I think the support is as good as I expected and I believe more will come, I have no doubt more support will come”.

Governor Sani Bello called for patient, prayers and understanding from the citizens, especially now that there is a change in the leadership of the security agencies.

On his part, Maj. Gen Ali Keffi appreciated the Governor and the people of the state for their support to the troops working in the state.

He assured that they will do their best to restore normalcy in society .

The GOC’s visit was part of his tour formations under his command.

