Niger State Assembly Speaker, stakeholders welcome plan to set up Security Trust Fund

The Speaker of the Niger House of Assembly, Mr Abdullahi Wuse, on Tuesday welcomed the plan to set up a Security Trust Fund by the state government. Speaking during a public hearing organised by the assembly in Minna, Wuse, said that the fund when set up will tackle the security challenges in the state. He said that the fund is aimed at providing a robust, strategic, participatory and community-grounded security architecture as a solution to the myriad of security challenges facing the state. Security, he said, is central to the realisation of the ideals of social justice, which is the cardinal anchor of the programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Also contributing, Mr Ahmed Bello, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary said:”the trust fund when set up, would be used to raise resources to fund security agencies to carry out their duties diligently. ”The state is currently facing security challenges ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, theft, burglary and banditry. ”Such security challenges require pooling of resources approach from all available angles to address the challenges. “It is a public-private partnership framework to mobilise resources and providing equipment for effective security operations in the state so as to protect lives, property and businesses,’’ he said. The lawmaker added that one per cent would be contributed to the trust fund from contracts awarded by the state and local governments while the private sector would contribute 0.5 per cent of their earnings quarterly. Also, Alhaji Adamu Erena, the state Chairman of Petroleum Tankers Drivers, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (IPMAN), pledged the association’s support to the trust fund and called for synergy among the security agencies for the success of the trust fund.

Also, Malam Nasir Manta, Leader of Vigilante in Shiroro Local Government Area also commended the state government for the move to set up the trust fund. The News Agency of Nigeria other at the public hearing are members of the National Association of Road Transport Workers, the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and religious leaders. NAN reports that on governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), resolved to forward three executive bills to their respective State . The three bills are titled Security Trust Fund, Collection and Administration of Revenue, and Universal Basic Education (UBE).

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), who was represented by his deputy, Eze Madumere told newsmen that the moves were part of measures to ensure that policy initiatives of APC states were equally implemented and sustained in APC controlled states. He said that the moves would speed up the institutionalisation of common legal frameworks for adoption and subsequent implementation through legislation across APC states.

According to him, “State Security Coordinating Committee and Trust Fund for the States, is aimed at providing a robust, strategic, participatory and community grounded security architecture as a solution to the myriad of security challenges facing the Federal and State Governments.Â “Security is also central to the realisation of the ideals of social justice, which is the cardinal anchor of the programme of the current government. “Without adequate security, investors will be very reluctant to invest. Without adequate security, the people may not realise their full potentials (NAN)