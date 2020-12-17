Niger State Assembly c’tte, wants improved funding youths women empowerment

The Niger State House of Assembly Committee on Youth and Sports Development has called for improved budgetary provision for youths and women empowerment.

Chairman of the Committee, Mohammed Haruna, made the call during the 2021 budget defence by the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday in Minna.

Haruna said that the N150 million proposed for capital projects in the ministry was inadequate to carter for training and empowerment of youths and women in the state.

He said that out of N150 million for capital projects, only N18 million was provided for youths and women empowerment.