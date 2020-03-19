Niger speaker empowers 2000 women, youths

By Tina George, Minna

Two thousand women and youths from Tafa local government area of Niger state, have received incentives for empowerment from the Speaker of the Niger state House Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse.

The beneficiaries include 520 women, comprising of widows and housewives, who got N10,000 for startups of petty businesses, while 20 wheelbarrow pushers were given N15,000.

In the education intervention, over 150 students from secondary to tertiary institutions, were sponsored with N30,000 for tertiary and N20,000 for secondary education.

Hundred orphans and 95 artisans also benefitted from the empowerment program while 30 football clubs were empowered with jerseys and footballs.

Making the presentation, the Niger State Speaker of Assembly who is the member representing Tafa local government, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said that the empowerment program was borne out of his desire to meet the needs of the people.

He said that although the sum may be small but it would go a long way towards alleviating poverty in the local government area.

He said that the scheme was aimed at giving back to society urging the people to be patient as the programme would be a continuous one in order for everyone to benefit from it.

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who was represented by the Commissioner of Land and Housing, Muktar Nasalle appreciated the Speaker for the initiative saying that the project is in line with the project and agenda of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He then urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds given to them.

