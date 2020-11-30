Niger SDGs train 500 youths, women on briquettes making, borehole repairs

The Niger State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office has trained additional 500 youths and women in Briquettes making and borehole repairs in Zone C, at Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State SDGs office had in July and Aug. 2020, trained no fewer than 1000 youths from Zones A and B in Suleja and Bida Local Government Areas of the state, respectively.

Launching the programme on Monday, Gov. Abubakar S. Bello said it would provide jobs to teeming unemployed youth and women in the state, through vocational skills acquisition on briquette making, identifying briquettes as a bio-gas invention used as a charcoal substitute.

Bello added that the programme would also enable them to become self reliant and contribute positively to the socio-economic and political development of the state.