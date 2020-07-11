Niger says will not compromise standard on roads construction

Share the news













Niger government on Saturday warned contractors handling the rehabilitation of Maje-Kwamba road in Suleja against compromising with the quality and standard of the road.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger had alerted the Infrastructure Monitoring Committee headed by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe of some defects he identified on the ongoing rehabilitation of the road.

Ibrahim, who visited site alongside members of the committee to inspect the project, said that the attention of the committee was drawn to certain anomalies on the ongoing road rehabilitation.

He noted that the identified defects were side drains, stone pitching laying and the road shoulders, pointing out that they were not in consonance with the scope and specifications of the contract agreement.

He expressed satisfaction with the asphalt laid and urged the contractor to make necessary efforts towards addressing the anomalies.

The chairman noted that the rehabilitation work would continue even in rainy season as the state government was determine to ensure that the project was executed in line with accepted quality and standard.

He added that the rehabilitation would be done in segment to address ecological problem in the area.

Mr Paul Ubong, Project Manager, gave assurance to correct the observations made as they were critical in ensuring quality work, that the scope of the project was stone-based work of 2 kilometers of drains construction and 4.3 square meters of stone pitching.

He promised to continue with the rehabilitation work even in the rainy season as the contractor was determined to ensure the project was completed. (NAN)

Related