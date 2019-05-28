Niger: Sani-Bello dissolves cabinet

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello on Monday night dissolved the state executive council and directed all Commissioners to prepare and handover the affairs of their various ministries to their Permanent Secretaries.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor, Jibrin Ndace made available to Newsdiaryonline also directed all other political appointees to do same and handover to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

The Governor who commended the members of the Executive Council and Special Advisers for a job well done, further directed that all handover should be perfected on or before 12 mid-night of Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the council after a meeting that lasted for almost seven hours, the governor expressed his appreciation to council members for offering themselves for the service of the state at a crucial period like this.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state. You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago. The modest actualisation of the

“Restoration Agenda” was a product of our collective efforts. I want to wish everyone of you success in your future endeavors while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state. Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well,” Sani-Bello said.

The valedictory session had in attendance, Members of the Executive Council, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Director of Personnel Management, DPMs and other stakeholders.

