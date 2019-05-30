Niger: Sani-Bello dissolves boards of parastatals, agencies

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has dissolved all boards of parastatals and government agencies in Niger state.

This was contained in statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Economic Affairs who is overseeing Political Affairs, Yahaya Baba Wachiko made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday.

It would be recalled that the Governor recently dissolved the state executive council as well as other political appointees before his inauguration.

However, Commissioners and Permanent Members, Directors General of some statutory Commissions and Agencies were exempted from the dissolution.

The Commissions and Agencies not affected by dissolution include Civil Service Commission, Local Government Servcie Commission, Law Reform Commission, Fiscal Responsibilty Commission, Niger State Judiciary Service Commission, House of Assembly Servcie Commission and State Independent Electoral Service Commission.

Others include Niger State Universal Basic Education, Pension Board, Niger State Transport Authority, Niger State Environmental Protection Agency, Niger State Bureau of Religious Affairs, Niger State Investment Promotion Agency, Small and Medium Microfinance, Niger State Commodity and Export Promotion Agency and Chairman and Board Members of Niger State College of Education, Minna.

All Chairmen and Members of the dissolved Boards and Agencies were directed to prepare their hand over notes and submit all government properties in their possession to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs on or before 12:00 noon of Friday, 31st May, 2019.



Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

