Niger River Basin Authority provides solar powered borehole, toilets in Kwara

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) has inaugurated solar powered boreholes and toilet facilities in Aroyehun community of Moro Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr Adeniyi Saheed, the Managing Director of the authority, on Wednesday stated that the plight of the Aroyehun community was brought to light by Elite Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD) through a video publication.

Saheed, who spoke on the sidelines of the event in Moro, explained that the publication revealed how the community had a turbid stream as its only source of water supply.

He said that the core mandate of the River Basin Authority was to ease people’s suffering through various developmental programmes as enshrined in the vision of and mission statement of the authority.

He explained that the awareness created on the plight of the community prompted the authority to provide the borehole and toilet facilities under its programme; Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation, Hygiene (PEWASH) to ease their suffering.

The LNRBDA boss, however, acknowledged that the authority did not act alone but at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

In his appreciative remark, Alhaji Bakare Ahmed, the Alangua of Aroyehun, commended the authority for easing the plight of the community.

He explained that the community had always experienced challenge of water and had depended on the turbid stream for their sustenance.

Similarly, the uthority also inaugurated a motorised borehole at Ilala community in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state to solve the problem of acute shortage of water supply.

The authority admonished the benefiting communities to make judicious use of the water supply facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saheed also visited existing dam and irrigation scheme in Ilala community and pledged to rehabilitate the dam. (NAN)

