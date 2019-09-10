Niger Republic bans exportation of rice to Nigeria

As if to reinforce Nigeria’s recent action to temporarily close its borders to neighboring Countries to checkmate banned commodities, the Republic of Niger has banned the re-exportation of rice.

In a circular to all Customs formations and relevant government agencies in Niger a copy of which was obtained by PRNigeria, the government said the ban took effect from September 05, 2019.

The Director-General of in charge of Customs Service in the Ministry of Finance in Niamey, Oumarou Amadou who signed the circular no. 000028/DGD/DRRI/8 dated 05 September, 2019 said all relevant agencies are to comply strictly or face severe sanctions.

PRNigeria recalls that Nigeria recently shut its borders against some neighboring countries in a move to stem the tide of smuggled imported white and parboiled rice to encourage local production.

Following this action, the federal government set up a task force made up of members of both military and paramilitary agencies and coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to enforce compliance.

The Coordinator of Joint Security Taskforce on Exercise Swift Response, Brigadier General Emmanuel Aliyu Ndagi, has commenced on the spot assessment on the implementation and compliance of the operation.

So far, more than 6000 bags of rice have been confiscated within two weeks of operation of the taskforce, while smugglers are groaning as their illicit trades are being hampered by the exercise.

Credit: PRNigeria