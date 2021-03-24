Niger records outbreak of avian flu

The Niger Government has announced the outbreak of avian influenza (flu) in a cluster of poultry farms in the .

The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abubakar Kuta, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports poultry in the were being infected by type A flu.

The statement disclosed thousands of birds in the , worth millions of naira, had been lost to the flu.

It advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and to report any incident of sudden high mortality of their birds to the ministry.

The statement advised farmers to maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms.

It also advised them to  disinfect farm premises and utensils to check the transmission of the virus.

It also cautioned farmers against the exchange of egg crates and equipment from farms.

The statement advised the public and livestock marketers to minimise contacts with sick and dead birds. ()

