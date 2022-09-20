Niger reaffirms commitment to welfare of civil servants

By Rita Iliya

The government in Niger on Tuesday restated its commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government, stated this when he received the executive committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger State Council, led by its Chairman, Idris Lafene in Minna.

Matane revealed that the present administration had placed priority attention to policies and programmes that had direct bearing on workers.

He said the government would continue to strive to consolidate the gains recorded for the betterment of their condition of service and welfare.

He assured the committee of the NLC that government would do all that was necessary to ensure that industrial harmony continues to prevail in the state.

He urged NLC to remain committed to their responsibilities so that collectively, “to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and productivity that will fast-track the socio-economic development in the state”.

Earlier, Lafene had solicited cordial rapport between the executive committee of NLC and the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lafene was elected as the substantive chairman of NLC chairman after Yakubu Garba was picked as the running mate of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

