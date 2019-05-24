Niger partners FG on abandoned N8.6 bn Zungeru, Wushishi water works

#TrackNigeria – Federal and Niger State Governments are to jointly invest N8.6 billion for the continuation and completion of Wushishi/Zungeru Water supply project which has been abandoned over 20 years ago.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to that effect was signed in Abuja on Thursday by Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello for the state and Engineer Suleiman H. Adamu, Minister of Water Resources for the Federal Government.

The breakdown of the financial commitment on the MOU showed that Federal Government will expend N7billion while Niger State government will inject N1.6 billion for the completion of the abandoned project.

Governor Sani-Bello said the water project which began since 1998, if completed, would go a long way in meeting the needs of the people especially at the grassroot level. He then assured that the state government would ensure continuous partnership with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure quick completion of the project .

He disclosed that the water project would serve Wushishi, Zungeru towns and environs when completed.

“This project was awarded in 1998. It is sad that a project of vital importance like this would be allowed to linger for 20 years. We ought to change our approach to governance and pay more attention to the need of the people at the low end.

“To ensure the completion of this project, which is very crucial in view of the historic importance of Zungeru town, we are going to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure timely completion of the project.”

Governor Sani-Bello then commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Adamu for revisiting the project to ensure its completion.

In his remarks, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu assured that the Ministry is committed to ensuring the completion of the water project, disclosing that the Ministry would inject over N7 billion through budgetary approriation for the completion of the project.

Engr. Suleiman who noted that the nation is faced with the challenges of access to water supply, sanitation and hygiene said it was against this backdrop that the Ministry is strategizing to ensure that the country take proactive steps towards implementing programmes and projects that will meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the signing of the MOU was in accordance with the spirit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of providing critical infrastructure for the goods of Nigerians, hence the partnership with Niger State government for the completion of the project.

The Minister then commended Governor Sani Bello for his proactiveness in bring development to the state.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

