Niger: Two women make list of 17 Commissioner-nominees submitted to Assembly

By Tina George, Minna

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has submitted list of 17 Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly, with two women making the list, for confirmation.

Names of eight immediate past Commissioners were among the submitted list in a letter dated September 24th and signed by the governor himself.

The letter was read by the Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse during plenary on Tuesday.

The returning Commissioners include Barrister Nasara Dan-Mallam, Zakari Abubakar, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, Hajiya Ramatu Mohammed Yar’Adua, Engineer Ibrahim Panti, Dr. Mustapha Jubril, Sunday Kolo, Alhaji Haruna Dukku and Honorable Mamman Musa.

Others include the current Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Makusidi Mohammed, Barrister Mukhtar Nasale, Alhaji Yusuf Jibril, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, Mohammed Sani Idris, Barrister Mohammed Tanko Zakari and Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Dani.

The Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said that the names would be considered during the executive sitting of the Assembly.