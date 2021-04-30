Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, on Friday advised candidates for the forthcoming state council election of the NUJ not to make it a do-or-die affair.

She gave the advice when she received the 2021 NUJ Credential Committee on a courtesy call at the Government House, Minna.

She advised the committee as well as the candidates that would be vying for any of the posts to ensure a free and fair election.

She said, “Let no contestant see this game as a do-or-die thing.

“Please, let us respect ourselves. When you drink muddy water just to attain this position, it will still come to play.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state council of the NUJ would hold its election in May 2021 to elect the officials who would lead it for the next three years.

Noel-Berje assured the committee that her office would not interfere in the conduct of the election.

She said that her office would deal directly with the committee and not any individual or any contestants.

The CPS also implored the members of the credential committee to learn from past elections and improve on their achievements.

Earlier, Mr Dan Amasingha, the Chairman of the Niger NUJ Election Credential Committee, said the purpose of the visit was to solicit her support.

He urged the CPS to see herself as the “mother to all and an enemy to none” in the forthcoming NUJ election, pointing out that election would come and go.

Amasingha also appealed to the CPS to make it clear to all stakeholders that the state government had not anointed any candidate for any position.

He said that as long as the state government remains neutral, that would enhance a peaceful and successful election.

He noted that if there were crises in the union as a result of the election, such might have negative effects on the reportage of government’s activities by the journalists in the state.

Amasingha pledged that the NUJ members in the state would continue to conduct themselves as exemplary professionals.

The chairman said the committee would reel out the code of conduct to all the contestants and do everything possible to ensure a free, fair and credible election. (NAN)

