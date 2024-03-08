Niger NUJ decorates Gov. Bago as Grand Patron

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State chapter has decorated Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger as its Grand Patron.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investiture of the governor was done at the Government House, Minna by the NUJ National President, Dr. Chris Isiguzo on Thursday.

The honour was in recognition of his exemplary leadership qualities.

Umaru-Bago described the role of journalists as vital to the development of any society, adding that journalists have helped in shaping democracy in Nigeria through their reportage.

He said as the fourth estate of the realm, journalists should carry out their duties as watchdogs of the society and ensure objectivity in their reports.

The governor called for the introduction of censorship on social media content to checkmate the spread of fake news and hate speeches.

He appreciated the NUJ for finding him worthy of the award and honour, saying that the award had set a benchmark for him to do more.

The governor assured that his administration would not rest on its oars in its quest to transform the state.

Isiguzo said the conferment on the governor followed his transformative and developmental strides in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, good governance and education, among others.

The NUJ national president commended the governor for the established cordial relationship between his government and journalists and therefore, called for continuous collaboration that would advance the profession for the benefit of the state.

The NUJ Chairman, Niger State Council, Mr Abu Nmodu, said they were at the Government House to also strengthen synergy with the state government.(NAN)

By Mohammed Baba Busu