Niger NIPR Chairman asks Muslims to reflect on virtues of Ramadan daily

The Niger State Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, has called on the Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan in their daily conduct.

In his Sallah Message, the NIPR state chairman and Executive Director, Prestige FM radio, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi , emphasized the need for the Muslim Ummah to adhere strictly to the tenets of islam and ensure that they sustain the spirit of Ramadan in order to earn bountiful blessings of Allah (SWT)

He said, “As Muslims, we should always be conscious of our actions and utterances in our dealings with our fellow human beings so that Allah will be pleased with us always.”

Alhaji Mahmud specially called on the administration of Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to continue in its drive towards ensuring that the state is positioned to competing favourably at this point in time so as to promote its agricultural value and structural development,in

accordance with its New Niger Agenda.

He noted that the renewed program is already bearing fruits, going by the evidence seen in the structural formation alongside the viable projects that would take the state to a new economic level.

The NIPR leader added that so far, the government of

Farmer Governor Umaru Bago has been able to rekindle the faith of Nigerlites in their

leaders but advised that the government remained fair

and firm in its policies and programs as it continues to make justice and Fairplay cardinal part of its administration.

Alh Mahmud also enjoined elder statesmen in the state to work closely with the present administration so as to achieve the desire of the New Niger Agend.

While appreciating the tempo of work attained by the government, the chairman said NIPR as a body is committed to partnering with the government in ensuring that it’s polices and programs are projected successfully through image rebranding.

He urged the state government to take full advantage of the

services of the NIPR to promote its image and celebrate its many achievements.

“We have the experience and ability to help put Niger State on a new pedestal by showcasing the ..fortunes and the abundant human and natural resources available in the state,” he said.

Alh Mahmud implored the government to take advantage of local media outlets in the state to also showcase and promote the New Niger Agenda .