Niger: Military rule not an option for imperfect democracy – MINILS DG

Director General, Michael Imoudu National Insitute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Isa Aremu, has asked civil society organisations to lend their voices in advocating for the military junta in Niger to relinquish power and allow democratic governance to thrive.

He said: “Military regime has under developed West Africa and had never proven to be better alternative to democracy in instances where such had played out.

“Regardless of the imperfections of democracy, military regime is not an alternative to democracy,” he said.

Aremu spoke at the Biennial convention of the Committee for the Defence of Human Right (CDHR), Kwara state chapter, held in Ilorin, Saturday.

Newsdiaryonline reports that ECOWAS has intensified diplomatic efforts towards restoring democracy in Niger even as military option against the putchists remains an option, according to officials.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

