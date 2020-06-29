Niger LG records 12 measles cases

Share the news













The Agwara Local Government Area of Niger recently recorded 12 cases of measles.

Mr Abraham Jatau, the council’s Director of Primary Health Care, disclosed this on Monday in an interview.

According to him, the cases were recorded at Sabon Papiri, Gallah, Busuru and Kashini wards of the local government.

Jatau said that the children infected were between zero and one year, but no death was recorded.

He explained that before the cases were confirmed, blood samples of the patients were taken to epidemiological centre in Minna for test.

The director said although the situation had been brought under control, the health department of the council had started sensitisation to prevent further spread of the disease.

“We have started to make our people understand the need to sleep in a well-ventilated and clean house,’’ he said.

He commended the state Ministry of Health for providing medicine to curtail the disease.

Jatau also commended the council Chairman, Alhaji Nura Kokoli, for the prompt release of funds to buy drugs to tackle the disease.

He said that meetings were held with district, ward and village heads on the need to sensitise residents to sleep in well- ventilated houses and clean their environment. (NAN)

