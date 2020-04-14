Niger: Lapai vulnerable communities get palliatives

By Tina George, Minna

Vulnerable people in Lapai local government area of Niger state, have received 300 bags of rice from the Chairman of the Council, Mu’azu Jantabo.

Distributing the relief materials through Councillors for onward distribution to the most vulnerable people across the local government area, Jantabo appealed to the people to manage the materials as the ones promised by the state government was still being awaited.

He told the people that once the palliatives from the state government were received, it would be dully disbursed.

“The state government has also concluded arrangements to provide relief materials to the people through the Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu and we are waiting for these relief materials.”

The Council Chairman also gave 10 motorcycles to the vigilante group in the council To Help them curb any security threat in the council.

“The essence of giving these motorcycle is to tackle the problems of mobility that is faced by the group. We want to prevent what happened during the communal clash between Dobogi, Ekkun and Kpada villages where security agencies could not make it there on time as a result of lack of mobility.”

The Council Chairman then urged the people to obey all regulations on COVID-19 stating that the state government’s total lockdown measure is the best decision to prevent the virus from further spread.