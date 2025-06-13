Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa residents express mixed feelings on Tinubu’s address

Some political analysts in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states on Friday expressed mixed feelings over President Bola Tinubu’s address at the National Assembly’s joint session in celebration

By reporters

Some political analysts in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states on Friday expressed mixed feelings over President Bola Tinubu’s address at the National Assembly’s joint session in celebration of the Democracy Day in Abuja.

Some of the residents commended the awards given to some members of the public especially the heroes of the June 12 struggle and the President’s kicking against insinuations that his administration was trying to impose a one-party state in Nigeria..

They also commended him for recognising the fundamental rights of citizens to ask hard questions on the policies of his government.

Others, however, noted that his speech lacked any real substance for the ordinary Nigerian, who expected either a statement that would reduce the cost of living or a pronouncement that would address national issues such as insecurity or the economy.

Mr Idris Miliki-Abdul, the Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution (CHRCR), described the address as “very commendable and full of hope”.

The human rights activist said that an impressive aspect of the speech was the awards given to the heroes of the June 12 struggle.

“I really appreciate those awards bestowed on the June 12 heroes. I hope the president will extend same recognition and honour to many more that are still alive.

“We still have people like Dr Olisa Agbakogba, a renowned Nigerian lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Clement Nwako, a renowned Nigerian and human rights activist, and several others who were part of the struggle,” he said.

Also, Amb. Idris Muraina, Chairman, Non-Governmental Organisations Network (KONGONET) in Kogi, said the June 12 speech reignited the fate of democratic practice in the minds of citizens on a face value.

He, however, said that the intentional implementation of the President’s administration’s policies and programmes remained a major concern to all citizens.

“His speech carried the essence of democracy and its fair practices, especially recognising the fundamental rights of citizens to ask hard questions on the policies of government.

“However, his lieutenants seemed to be averse to the fundamental rights bequeathed to citizens in a democratic setting as ours,” he said.

Muraina noted that the President’s ability to decipher clearly between the political and economic democracy concept in his speech shows the administration’s level of understanding that his policies are indeed biting harder than he envisaged.

He expressed optimism that the country would soon get out the woods of the economic challenges, with manifestation in the well-being of Nigerians.

“Recognising our democratic heroes and heroines is another good aspect of his speech that is plausible.

“We hope his policies bear meaningful fruits and touch the lives of Nigerians positively soon,”Maraina added.

Hamza Aliyu, Executive Director, Initiative for Grassroots Advancement in Nigeria (INGRA), urged Nigerians not not keep silence saying that imposed silence of repressed voices breeds chaos and ill will, not the harmonics of democracy in the long term.

“This excerpt from me underlines the essence of his speech.

“Not only did the President remind Nigerians of our democratic journey in the recent past, he assured Nigerians that the true dividend of democracy is the plurality of opinions and voices, which is the beauty of participatory governance,” he said.

Aliyu, however. noted that the President’s speech lacked any real substance for the ordinary Nigerian, who expected either a statement that would reduce the cost of living or a pronouncement from government that would address national issues such as insecurity or the economy.

“Holistically, Tinubu’s speech largely focused on essence of democracy and can be described as a historical piece rather than a policy statement,” he said.

Mr Opaluwa Eleojo, a Criminologist, and a Social Crusader said the speech carried “celebratory and patriotic tone” and effectively celebrates Nigeria’s democratic progress since 1999, fostering national pride.

Eleojo, also the NLC Vice-Chairman in Kogi, said the speech was an invocation of history, sacrifices, and heroes which reinforced a collective identity rooted in resilience.

He argued that the tribute to key figures like MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, and others underscores the importance of sacrifice in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

According to him, recognising both the living and past heroes highlighted the depth and breadth of Nigeria’s struggle for democracy.

“The mention of heroes who suffered or paid the ultimate price — many murdered or imprisoned—serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made.

“This acknowledgment fosters national unity and respects those who laid the foundation for current democratic freedoms.

“I believe the speech emphasises the importance of electoral integrity, peaceful debate, and institutional respect, aligning with democratic principles,” Eleojo said.

He was of the view that the speech could be strengthened by addressing current challenges more candidly, providing concrete policy plans, and adopting a tone that resonates more directly with ordinary Nigerians.

In Nasarawa State, residents applauded President Tinubu for coming out in public to kick against insinuations that his administration was trying to impose a one-party state in Nigeria.

They said Tinubu had demonstrated his commitment to multi-party democracy by his pronouncement.

Malam Mohammed Auwal, a civil servant, said that by debunking the rumours, the president had reawakened hope in Nigerians who believed in democracy as the best form of governance.

“If the rumour was left unaddressed, it would lead to anxiety and confusion that the country was heading towards dictatorship.

“The president had come out to put this matter to bed which was the right step because a lot of people were beginning to get worried that this might be a back door to dictatorship,” he said.

Auwal also commended President Tinubu on the announcement that the country would no longer need to borrow money from international financial organisations in order to pay workers.

Also contributing, Mr Yusuf Danlami, said Nigeria could not afford to become a one-party state, considering the negatives that comes with such a system.

“People were afraid because a one-party system has elements of dictatorship with no opposition to checkmate or offer constructive criticism to government that operates it,” he said.

Miss Success Abayomi, a student in Keffi, said citizens also would not have a say in governance in a one-party system of government, thereby leading to political apathy due to lack of choice of candidates during election.

“In a one-party system of government, you will be forced to elect certain candidates from a political party with ideologies which may not align with you.

“So, the worst case scenario is to stay away from participating in any form of politics. I thank the President for shutting down the idea,” she said.

On his part, Mr Innocent Lagi, former Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice in Nasarawa State, told NAN in Lafia, that the President should go beyond pronouncements to really show commitments to entrenching the tenets of democracy.

“It is not enough to just debunk suggestions about a one-party state; let the actions of the president and his team show to Nigerians and the world that they believe in multi-party democracy and are committed to seeing it thrive in Nigeria,” Lagi said.

The Chairman of the defunct Progressives Action Congress (PAC), Chief Charles Nwodo, advocated a regional system of government to move the country forward.

The former party chieftain explained that the present system of government in place – democracy-, did not seem to work for the dreams of most Nigerians.

“Democracy has not fared very well as far as I’m concerned. However, we could attribute some of the challenges to the backlog of problems or the carryover from the past administrations.

“This is coupled with the fact that the country has failed to restructure its economy and political structure to make governance function properly.

“Also, we have too many challenges, coupled with corruption and insecurity. These two alone can go a long way to hinder the turnaround of any nation.

“So, it is unfortunate that we still find ourselves at this point after 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance,” Nwodo said.

He added that regional system of government allowed the component states to be functional, with some degrees of power to carry out their statutory responsibilities without necessarily relying on the centre for their functionality.

This, he explained further, would go a long way to tackle some of these challenges plaguing the country today, especially through a functional state or regional police as the case may be.

Nwodo recalled that in the past, when the nation was practising regional system of government, it helped the country a lot to develop in almost all the facets of the economy.

“So, to me, if that is the only way forward, why not go back to such system; if our quest to move forward as a nation is anything to go by,” he said.

He said that state police, in particular, helped a lot to tackle series of challenges, especially security in the various regions.

“So, if the nation cannot go back to regional government but can institutionalise state police, it will go a long way to assist in tackling insecurity and other criminal activities headlong.

“It will also go a long way in tackling the menace of kidnapping, farmers/headers clashes, among others in the country.

“It will also, to a large extent, address the problem of food insecurity in the country because farmers could go to farm and people would move freely to carry out their daily activities with little or no fear,” Nwodo said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)