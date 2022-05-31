Niger, ITF, sign MoU on training of civil servants

The Niger Government and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train civil servants and improve performance.

The Director-General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, said in Minna on Tuesday that the signing of the MoU was as a result of mutual agreement between the state and the fund.

Ari, represented by Mr Gyang Davou, the Area Manager of ITF in Niger, said that the partnership was geared towards improving the capacity of civil servants.

He said “civil servants are the key drivers of the image and structure of government operations.

“We have been working in synergy with the office of Head of Service and it has shown interest in civil servants’ development and welfare.

“This partnership is to train civil servants to favourably compete with their colleagues in other states.

“It is to enhance their capacities, broaden their skills and knowledge.

“The training will cut across all the cadres of civil servants in the state”.

In her remarks, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, Niger Head of Service, commended ITF for collaborating with the state government to develop the capacities of the civil servants.

She assured the civil servants that the office would ensure the sustainability of the partnership to enable the civil servants to compete with the world.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Malam Isah Ibrahim, the Permanent Secretary, Human Resources Development, Niger Head of Service, said that the MoU was to develop capacities of the state workforce across cadres and hierarchies.

“The development is in line with the office of the Head of Service’s objectives of providing means of formulating and implementing programmes.

”This is in order to smoothen and propel their career progression in the service,” he said.

He noted that the agreement was to form a formidable working relationship to meet the specific needs and support selected training areas.(NAN)

