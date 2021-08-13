Niger information commissioner regains freedom after 5 days in captivity –family

August 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Niger State Commissioner Information and Strategy,  Muhammad Idris, who was kidnapped five days ago, has regained his at about 9.30 pm Thursday night, according to a statement by the family.A member of the family, Mr. Ado Ada, who issued the statement, expressed his delight over the victim’s safe return, saying, “his was wholly the result of the efforts of his family and ransom was paid.

The family facilitated his  with  divine intervention from Allah.”The commissioner has since been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention, the statement said, while expressing the family’s sincere appreciation ”to community members, well wishers and his associates all their love, sacrifices and during the trying period.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Idris was at 11 pm Sunday by unknown gunmen at Babban Tunga village in Tafa Area of the state.The heavily armed gunmen had invaded the commissioner’s residence at the village and whisked him away foot to an unknown destination.

The following day, Monday, the abductors, however, opened discussions with the family which resulted in the of the victim, though without any ransom paid. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,