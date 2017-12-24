Niger inauguates Spokespersons’ Forum to tackle insecurity

Niger State Government has inuagurated Forum of Spokespersons of Critical Institutions in Niger (FOSCIN) for regular interface and synergy among mostly security related organisations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the forum, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensure a safe and peaceful state, just as he stressed the need for proper management of security information.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Ibrahim Isah Ladan, the governor said that ensuring security in the state is equally a function of efficient management of security information, hence the need for interagency collaboration between information managers of various security agencies in the state.

“Indeed it has become very important and pertinent for spokespersons of various agencies in the management of our information particularly on crime and insecurity to collaborate and work together.

“In the 21st century especially the decade we are now we are exposed to many phases of criminality, crises and insecurity ranging from terrorism, cyber crime, cattle rustling and kidnapping among others. This of course calls for the collaboration of spokespersons and the media in the state to help disseminate the appropriate type of information that is required for the society,” Gov. Sani Bello stated.

The governor noted that the administration has recorded giant strides in ensuring safety of lives and properties since the inception of his administration.

He disclosed that the state government spent N150 million monthly to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

He assured the newly inaugurated forum of his government support to ensure success of the collaborative synergy in tackling insecurity in the state.

Earlier, the initiator of the forum and the Chief Press Sectary to the Governor, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace disclosed that the platform became necessary in order to help compliment the efforts of government in promoting a healthy relationship between agencies and the media as well as to ensure smooth communication in tackling insecurity in the state and the country at large.

Ndace stated that the objectives of the forum include creating synergy between the spokespersons of the various security agencies in the state and the media as well as to work with the media to educate the people against hate and divisive messages and comments and to be proactive in collaborating and coordinating information management.

In a goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of Center for Crisis Communication, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (rtd) endorsed the platform and urged the members to seek greater cooperation towards enhancing information management.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of PRNigeria and former consultant to Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA), Yushau Shuaib appealed to the forum to educate and inform the citizens on sincerity of government in protection of lives and properties as well as advocacy on security consciousness.

The forum is an initiative of the Office of the Chief Press Secretary, in harmonizing information management among the various critical institutions in the state.