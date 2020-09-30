Niger Govt. trains 400 directors for better productivity

Niger state government has organised a training for 400 deputy directors in the civil service as part of efforts to reposition and reinvigorate the service towards greater productivity.

At the three days retreat in Minna n Wednesday, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, said that the training was a reaffirmation of government’s desire to strengthen and reposition the civil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat was organised by the office of the state head of service in collaboration with the Institute of administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira.

Bello said that the state’s civil servants were major stakeholders in policy formulation, implementation and general administration of the state towards progress and development.

“I wish to reiterate that the capacity of the civil service to effectively deliver on its expected role of implementation of government policies and programmes is not negotiable.