Niger Govt. trains 400 directors for better productivity

Niger state government has organised a training for 400 deputy directors in the civil service as part of efforts to reposition and reinvigorate the service towards greater productivity.
At the three days retreat in Minna n Wednesday, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, said that the training was a reaffirmation of government’s desire to strengthen and reposition the civil service.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat was organised by the office of the state head of service in collaboration with the Institute of administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira.
Bello said that the state’s civil servants were major stakeholders in policy formulation, implementation and general administration of the state towards progress and development.
“I wish to reiterate that the capacity of the civil service to effectively deliver on its expected role of implementation of government policies and programmes is not negotiable.
“Hence we are sustaining our efforts to provide enabling environment for those of you with adequate zeal and necessary qualifications to stand out,” he said.
The governor added that the efforts was aimed at having a vibrant, dedicated and result oriented civil service at all levels of government for the socioeconomic development of the state.
He said that government would continue to ensure career upgrades were done based on merit, proven integrity, hard work and competitive process to ensure that only the best get to the civil service top echelon.
The governor said that henceforth, promotion of officers to Grade Level 17 would be based on exhibition of requisite skills and competence as well as performance.
In her address, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, Niger Head of Service, said that effective service delivery can only be achieved through high productivity and commitment by civil servants.
She said that the state civil servants would reciprocate the gesture through hard work and commitment.
Abubakar urged participants to make use of the opportunity to interact and participate actively in all activities.
In his remarks, Prof. Kabiru Isah, Consultant, Institute of administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira, said the retreat would be interactive with participants involved in teaching and presentation.
He added that at the end of the retreat, participants would be evaluated as part of policy development which is a cardinal principle of the present administration. (NAN)
