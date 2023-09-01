Niger Govt to recruit 1,000 health workers

By Rita Iliya

Niger Government says it is working on recruiting not less than 1,000 health workers to address shortage of manpower in its health sector.

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger disclosed this on Friday during the launching and handover ceremony of distribution of essential commodities to the 25 local government areas of the state.

Bago listed doctors, nurses and other essential health workers as the people to be recruited in the sector.

He said that health is a fundamental cardinal principle of his administration, adding that plans had been concluded for the conversion of Shiroro Hotel to University Teaching Hospital.

“We are signing the contract soon, and have also created Ministries for Primary Healthcare and Secondary and Tertiary Healthcare for proper oversight on health issues,” he said.

Bago disclosed that he had directed the Commissioner for Finance to create a sinking fund account for health-related counterpart funding and pledged continuous partnership with development partners.

He promised to reward best performing health workers with houses, vehicles and scholarships for motivation.

In his remarks, Dr Bello Tukur, Commissioner, Ministry for Secondary and Tertiary Healthcare, said the governor had ordered for the revitalisation of secondary facilities across the state.

He added that the governor had also directed training of health workers for them to be in tune with global best practices.

Earlier, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, Commissioner, Ministry for Primary Healthcare, said the distribution of essential commodities would reduce mobility and mortality rates across the state.

He said that the governor had approved the release of N170 million for the revitalisation of primary healthcare facilities across the three political zones as part of repositioning the health sector.

He added that the governor also approved the release of N250 million to all the focal primary healthcare centres in 274 wards to address issues of dilapidated facilities and lack of commodities.

Dr Gerida Birukila, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, who spoke on behalf of the partners, expressed their readiness to work with the state government by providing integrated services. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

