Niger Govt. to partner company to provide sanitary pad to schoolgirls

The Niger Government says it will partner Pad-Up Creations to provide

free sanitary pad to schoolgirls in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Sidi, disclosed this while inaugurating a sanitary pad vending

machine provided by Pad-Up Creations to be installed in schools across the state.He said “the Niger Government is capable of offering free pads to schoolgirls to protect their health.“We will partner Pad-Up Creations to see how we can make this innovation worthwhile as a people and

government to help a very important part of the society.”Sidi, who was represented by Dr Ibrahim Idris, the Director, Public Health in the ministry, said that the vending



machine would go a long way in changing the lives of girls and women in the state positively.Earlier, Mrs Olivia Onyemaobi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pad-Up Creations, said that the machine

was designed to give girls access to sanitary pads while in school.She said “when you put a coin in the machine, a sanitary pad will be dispensed to you.”Onyemaobi explained that the re-usable sanitary pad produced by the company could be used for one



year and a maximum of three years.She added that after use, the pad could be washed with any detergent and put in the sun to dry.“This has been a solution to 3.8 million girls across 18 countries,” she said.The chief executive officer also said that the company had created 232 jobs and trained 538,000 girls on menstrual hygiene.On her part, the wife of the state governor, Dr Amina Bello, promised to support the company toward improving the sanitary

condition of girls and women in the state.Also, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, the state Coordinator, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said that other products of the

company had been certified, while new ones undergoing the process of certification.Yusuf, who was represented by Mr Bake Acso, the Assistant Chief Standard Officer, said SON would collaborate

with the company to meet standards.Mr James Kigbu, the state Coordinator, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC),

said that the company, which had been issued NAFDAC registration licence, has safe sanitary products.Kigbu said “we want the company to maintain the current standard.“Their sanitary pads are safe for use because they are made from natural materials, not chemicals.” (NAN)

