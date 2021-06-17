Niger govt. solicits legislative support on infrastructure

The Niger Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development, Alhaji Mamman Musa, has solicited legislative support to fast-track construction of road projects across the state.

He made the call at a meeting with members of the Niger State House of Assembly Committee on Works in Minna on Thursday.

Musa explained that the visit was to meet with members of the committee as the new commissioner of works to strengthen their relationship.

He solicited the members’ intervention towards the completion of the ongoing projects through oversight functions to ongoing road projects.

Musa noted that the administration of Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello was committed to working with the legislature to enhance the state projects, programmes and policies.

The commissioner called on the lawmakers to pay attention to infrastructure development of the present administration and commended them for thorough oversight functions.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Bako Alfa, commended the governor for the minor cabinet reshufflment, adding that such steps would improve the ministry`s capacity and capabilities.

“With the zeal you have displayed, people are now beginning to have confidence and trust in the present administration’s projects,” he said.

Some of the issues discussed were the Nigroma potholes initiative, Agaie-Lapai road funded project, extension of the assembly’s complex and completion of Minna- Bida Road. (NAN)