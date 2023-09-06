Niger Govt signs N30.5bn hospital, redevelopment contracts

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Niger Government has signed contract agreements for the conversion of Shiroro Hotel to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Teaching Hospital (IBBUTH) and the redevelopment of the three-arms zone at the cost of N18.9 billion and N11.6 billion respectively.

Gov. Mohammed Bago made this known while speaking during the signing of the contract agreements in Minna on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Minna.

Bago said the IBBUTH project has two different companies to handle it while the three-arms zone project has five companies to execute it.

The IBBUTH will be completed in 12 months and the three-arms zone in 18 months.

The governor said his administration is making frantic efforts to ensure that the state is transformed.

“As a government, we have muscled N500 billion from the capital market, so we can boost all the projects we have earmarked and complete them timely,” he said

Bago expressed optimism that the projects when completed will create employment, solve health problems, reduce medical tourism and increase transfer of skills as well as knowledge.

The governor further stated that soon the old secretariat and judiciary complex would be converted to the School of Midwifery and Health Technology,

” While the Judiciary Complex will be relocated to the three-arms zone to provide housing and accommodation for the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary among other things,” he said

Bago said 100,000 plots of land would be created from Pago to the three-arms zone and will be sold at the rate of N1 million each and the money realised will be used to finance other projects.

He assured the contractors that they would be paid 25 per cent of their contract money immediately after certification.

The governor, however, warned that there would be no room for variation.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr Mohammed Gana, said that a teaching hospital in the state is long overdue and lauded the governor for the giant stride.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, Hajiya Habiba Ahmed, explained that the three-arms zone project consists of 38 structures to be completed while 40 buildings are to be erected.

The Permanent Secretary, Procurement, Alh, Shehu Jibrin, explained that the six different contractors were carefully selected following a thorough process.

He explained that IBBUTH is divided into three lots.

He added that Think Lab Development Company will handle lots 1 and 3, Fulus Group will do lot 2, while the three-arms zone which has six lots will have Thames and Hudson for lot 1, Fulus Group for lots 2 and 6.

“Messrs Borodo Heritage for lots 3, Messrs Bs Multi Services for lot 4 and Messrs Haitrix Inovatory Services will handle lot 5,” the permanent secretary said.

On his part, a project consultant, Fidel Said, who spoke on behalf of other consultants said they would work tirelessly to ensure effective monitoring of the projects.

Responding, the Managing Director, Think Lab Development Company, Dr Said Kori, and that of the Thames and Hudson, Arch. Baba Aliyu, during interviews assured of standard projects and timely completion.(NAN)

