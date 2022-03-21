Niger govt. seeks residents’ support on security challenge

By Aminu Garko

The Niger government has solicited for residents’ support towards the success of ongoing fight against kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, cattle rustling and other crimes in the state.



Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made the appeal when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Matane said that residents should assist security agencies with vital information on movements of criminal elements in the state towards curtailing crime.



“Vital information from residents especially rural dwellers will aid security agencies in tackling all forms of security threats in the state.

“We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders, as well as stakeholders to mobilise residents to volunteer reliable information on criminal elements in their midst,” he said.



“Hopefully with such vital information the police, in collaboration with other security agencies will be able to confront the miscreants decisively,” he said.

Matane lauded the state security taskforce for demonstrating high sense of professionalism in the fight against crime.

“Honestly, I am very pleased with the level of performance of our security personnel deployed across the state so far,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of security measures put in place to deal with the security situation in the state.



“Government is working in collaboration with heads of security agencies and the state security taskforce to enable the people move on with their legitimate businesses unhindered.

“I want to assure the people that the government will do everything possible to bring all those perpetrating these acts to justice.

“All we want from the public is cooperation and willingness to volunteer information on the movements of criminal elements.

”The government along with the security agencies are battle-ready to confront any person or group of people undermining the peace which Niger is known for,’’ Matane said.( NAN)

