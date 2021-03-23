Niger Govt releases 2019/2020 NECO result

The Niger Government has the National Examination Council (NECO) results for candidates in public schools who sat for the 2019/2020 Internal Examination in 2020.

The for in Niger, Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, confirmed the release of the results in a by the Information Officer, Ministry of , Malam Jibrin Kodo, in Minna on Tuesday .

She urged the concerned candidates to log into the NECO Website on https://result.neco.gov.ng/ as from Tuesday to check their results.

The commended the students and their parents for the patience demonstrated during the delay  caused by unforeseen circumstances.

“I reiterate the commitment of the government to address all will constitute challenges to the future of our students” she said.

Salihu, however, appealed to the students to take advantage of the opportunity to study and prepare to contribute their quota to development of the and the nation at large. (NAN)

