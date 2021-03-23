The Niger Government has released the National Examination Council (NECO) results for candidates in public schools who sat for the 2019/2020 Internal Examination in 2020.

The Commissioner for Education in Niger, Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, confirmed the release of the results in a statement by the Information Officer, Ministry of Education, Malam Jibrin Kodo, in Minna on Tuesday .

She urged the concerned candidates to log into the NECO Website on https://result.neco.gov.ng/ as from Tuesday to check their results.

The commissioner commended the students and their parents for the patience demonstrated during the delay caused by unforeseen circumstances.

“I reiterate the commitment of the government to address all issues that will constitute challenges to the future of our students” she said.

Salihu, however, appealed to the students to take advantage of the opportunity to study and prepare to contribute their quota to development of the state and the nation at large. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

